Authorities Searching for Missing Two-Year-Old Child

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Warren are searching for a two-year-old girl who went missing along the Allegheny River.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, PSP Warren received the report of a missing child from the vicinity of 215 Valley View Lane/Allegheny River, in Limestone Township, Warren County.

Upon arrival, it was determined a two-year-old girl left her residence and walked to an area close to the Allegheny River near the above location. It is suspected that the child fell into the river. A tracking canine was utilized to follow the child’s scent from her bedroom to an area on the river where it is highly suspected she fell into the high moving water.

A search is currently being conducted with Warren-based State Police and local resources utilized to locate the child.

Resources being utilized currently include PSP Warren Troopers, PSP helicopter, McKean County Tracking Canine, PA Fish and Boat Commission, Tionesta, Hickory, and Tidioute Volunteer Fire Departments, and the McKean County Special Operations Group Dive Team. The dive team is utilizing an underwater submarine to scan the water and bank side of the Allegheny River. Also, several volunteers in the area are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to immediately contact the Warren State Police Barracks at 814-728-3600.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.