Man Seriously Injured as Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Richland Twp.

Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

LifeFlight-1024x632RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man was seriously injured as his car went airborne and crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:04 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, on I-80 eastbound, at mile marker 48.7, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

According to police, this crash occurred as a 2014 BMW, operated by 60-year-old Hussam Saleeby, of State College, was traveling east on I-80 in the left lane. The car traveled into the median then impacted an embankment and continued east when it struck a ditch in the median. The impact with the ditch caused the vehicle to launch into the air. While in the air, it impacted a Freightliner T100, operated by 59-year-old Vincent J. Taormina, of Spring Hill, Florida, in the left lane of the westbound lane of travel. The car continued east in the westbound lanes while it was rolling over. It came to rest on its wheels facing west in the left lane of the westbound lanes of travel.

Allegheny General Hospital LifeFlight Medic transported Saleeby to Hamot Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was using a seat belt.

Taormina was using a seat belt and was not injured.


