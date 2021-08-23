A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday – Areas of dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.