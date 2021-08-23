

Anita L. McLaine, 67, of Huckleberry Ridge, passed away on Friday August 20, 2021 at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital following a brief illness.

Born on October 13, 1953, in Butler, Anita was the daughter of the late Willard and Nellie Fleming.

On June 13, 1991, Anita married Rodney McLaine who survives.

Anita worked at the Knox Glass Plant, the Clarion Hospital, Highland Oaks and worker on the dairy farm with her husband.

She loved to spend time playing with her great nieces and nephews and grandchildren, talking to people and helping anyone in need.

Anita enjoyed scrap booking, crocheting, knitting, cardmaking, baking and canning.

Along with her husband Anita is survived by her sons Samule McLaine and his wife Ashley and Dale McLaine and his wife Alexis, her daughter Jolie McLaine, her grandchildren Kaylee and Evan McLaine all of Knox. Also surviving are Anita’s sisters Mabel Stevens and her husband Tom of Manchester, CT, Marietta Stover of Cranberry, Mary Jane McKinney and her husband Paul of Rimersburg and Rose Bell of Knox and her brother in law Jerry McLaine and his wife Marlene of Knox.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Glenda Bell and four brothers Willard, John, Leroy and James Fleming.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, August 25 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Hunsberger officiating.

Interment will take place at the Miola Cemetery.

