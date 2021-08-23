 

Arrest Warrant Issued for Emlenton Man Accused Indecent Exposure, Terroristic Threats

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a warrant has been issued for an Emlenton man who allegedly exposed himself while performing a sex act in public view, then threatened multiple victims who saw him.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, for a report of indecent exposure.

Police say it was learned that four known victims observed 58-year-old Kevin Tebay, of Emlenton, standing in a window performing a sex act, which caused the victims to be offended and concerned.

Police noted the window Tebay was standing in was also in full view of Emlenton Clintonville Road.

According to police, the four victims contacted the homeowner to inform them of Tebay’s behavior, and Tebay then threatened to kill the homeowner and the other four victims. He reportedly went outside and confronted the initial four victims, threatened to kill all of them, and then grabbed one female victim by both arms and shoved her to the ground.

The victims are listed as a 52-year-old Emlenton man, a 63-year-old Pittsburgh woman, a 61-year-old Emlenton man, a 51-year-old Harrisville man, and a 51-year-old Emlenton woman.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Tebay through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on August 21:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)
– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)
– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.


