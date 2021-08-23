

Charles T. “Chuck” May Jr., 48, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Friday August 20, 2021.

Born in Oil City on May 23, 1973, Chuck was the beloved son of Karen Weaver May and the late Charles T. May Sr.

Chuck was a 1991 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

In 1995, Chuck graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in Graphic Design; from there he worked at Morco, Gear Custom Racewear & Bright Hospitality for many years.

Chuck was currently employed as tip staff at the Venango County Courthouse. This was perhaps his favorite job as he greatly enjoyed working with his many colleagues.

Outside of work, Chuck donated his time and artistic abilities to VARHA, the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, and several local political campaigns.

Although sometimes a man of few words, Chuck’s sense of humor and mastery of pranks made him a delight to have at any gathering.

Chuck relished a fine cup of coffee, making people laugh, riding his motorcycle and his gun collection.

On June 4, 2011, Chuck married his long time love & teammate in life, Jaclyn Faunce, at St Stephen’s Catholic Church. Their relationship started as friendship in 1995, progressed to dating in 2000, and they had just celebrated 10 fun-filled years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Jackie and his mother Karen, both at home, his sister Dawn, his father and mother in law, David & Susan Faunce, brother-in-law Sam Faunce, favorite sister -in -law Kate Faunce (Shawn) and the most wonderful nephew and godson Joey.

Chuck is also survived by his aunts MaryAnn Bacher, Jenny Hall, Betty Lee Weaver, Kathy Weaver, and numerous cousins.

While not blood related, Chuck considered Herb and Linda Lineman & their children Carl Jr and Tammy as his second family. Chuck is further survived by his best friends Shawn & Rebecca White and their family.

His presence will be profoundly missed by all those who knew him.

Chuck was greeted in Heaven by his father Charles, all of his grandparents, his uncles Sherman Hall, Roger Weaver, Ronald Weaver and Art Bacher and his sidekick, Bailey the best Golden Retriever ever.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday August 26 at 2:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Pastor David McVay, longtime friend of Chuck and Jackie will preside.

Memorials may be made to VARHA, 150 Wagner Dr. Franklin, PA. 16323, Easter Seals of Western & Central PA, Six Parkway Center Suite 150, 875 Greentree Rd Pittsburgh, PA. 15220.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

