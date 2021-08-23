Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Martin

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Martin.

Martin is a domestic male kitten.

He is house-trained and vaccinations are up-to-date.

It is preferred that Martin’s new home be one without children; however, he would be good in a home with other cats.

For more information on Martin, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]

