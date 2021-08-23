Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Dip

You can never have too much garlic!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream



1 tablespoon 2% milk1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce3 garlic cloves, minced1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepperFresh vegetables or pretzels

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream, milk, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper until blended.

-Serve with vegetables or pretzels.

