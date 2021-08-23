 

Clarion Man Injured in Crash on Route 322 Involving Classic Porsche

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

9882025F-104A-4A57-BFAF-75CE1DE5E41FPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured in a crash on Route 322 involving a classic Porsche on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:11 p.m. on August 20, on US 322 just north of Kiser Wagner Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 83-year-old Carl R. Hepler, of Clarion, was operating a 1970 Porsche 944 traveling westbound on US 322 attempting to make a left turn when his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by 33-year-old Jessica L. Hook, of Knox.

82E8B2D4-2094-4451-A658-DFC2D303B985

Both drivers and a passenger in Hepler’s vehicle, identified as 60-year-old Gordon A. Hawk, of Sligo, were using seat belts, and an 8-year-old female juvenile passenger in Hook’s vehicle was properly restrained in a child booster seat.

Hepler suffered possible injuries but refused transport.

No other injuries were reported.

Hook was cited for a speed violation.

A0DCF8B4-0526-48F7-B651-AEE9426517B0


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

