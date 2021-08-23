Clarion Man Injured in Crash on Route 322 Involving Classic Porsche

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured in a crash on Route 322 involving a classic Porsche on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:11 p.m. on August 20, on US 322 just north of Kiser Wagner Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 83-year-old Carl R. Hepler, of Clarion, was operating a 1970 Porsche 944 traveling westbound on US 322 attempting to make a left turn when his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by 33-year-old Jessica L. Hook, of Knox.

Both drivers and a passenger in Hepler’s vehicle, identified as 60-year-old Gordon A. Hawk, of Sligo, were using seat belts, and an 8-year-old female juvenile passenger in Hook’s vehicle was properly restrained in a child booster seat.

Hepler suffered possible injuries but refused transport.

No other injuries were reported.

Hook was cited for a speed violation.

