Discussion of Insurance for Student Devices Raises Several Questions at C-L School Board Meeting

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The topic of whether or not to purchase insurance for student devices at Clarion-Limestone School District led to further discussion ranging from budgetary issues to how student devices are handled at last week’s school board meeting.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The topic of purchasing insurance for student devices was up for discussion near the end of Wednesday night’s meeting agenda; however, it resulted in a lengthy discussion regarding multiple issues.

Superintendent Amy Glasl explained that with the district providing a device for every student – mostly comprised of Chromebooks with some iPads for younger students – the board needed to make a decision about whether the district will insure the devices in cases where they are damaged, lost, or destroyed.

The insurance program suggested by the administration will allow for devices to be repaired or replaced with parents only being asked to cover a $20.00 deductible rather than the full cost of replacement or repair, or parents having to purchase their own device insurance.

The total cost to the district for insuring the devices is $17,000.00 to cover a total of 728 Chromebooks, 26 touchscreen Chromebooks, and 40 iPads. The insurance will not cover an additional 100 iPads that came with their own three-year coverage plan.

However, while the issue was being discussed, board members asked about the attrition rate for devices in the previous year and how that was handled. Information Systems Director Max Lowrie informed the board 25 devices had been damaged and another 50 had gone completely missing, a loss of a total of approximately $15,000.00 in equipment.

High School Principal Mel Aaron noted that while there were procedures in place for having students sign out a particular device so the district could track them, the procedures were not consistently followed, and they have been unable to recover many of the missing devices.

Superintendent Glasl noted that while they do have new procedures in place for the upcoming year for assigning specific devices to each student which should prevent a reoccurrence of so many devices going missing, there are still concerns about how to best handle situations where a device needs to be repaired or replaced.

Glasl stated that in the previous year, not all of the devices were handed out because many students had their own devices they used rather than taking a district-owned device. While each student will be assigned their own district-owned device this year, there will be more opportunities for the district’s devices to be lost or damaged.

The insurance program would keep the burden on parents to a minimum, costing them only the $20.00 deductible, rather than requiring them to buy their own device insurance or foot the full bill for repair or replacement of a device.

During the discussion, board member Dave Eggleton questioned why the issue was not brought to the board sooner or included in the budget, considering the significant cost.

Lowrie then explained that the issue of missing and damaged devices was not discovered until the devices were inventoried in late July as the IT department had other, more pressing concerns, including updating teacher’s computers for summer school and lesson planning, that had to be completed earlier in the summer.

Board member Kathy Henry made a motion to approve the purchase of the insurance for the devices, but also made note that it should be added as an item in the budget in the future.

The motion passed in a 6-3 vote, with Bryan Huwar, Larry Jamison, and Gary Sproul voting against it.

Policy Regarding Children of Non-Resident Staff Attending C-L Tuition Free

Another item on the agenda that led to some discussion during the meeting was a discussion pertaining to the guidelines and procedures established for children of non-resident staff to attend the school district tuition-free.

According to Glasl, with concerns about allowing the children of non-resident staff to attend the district for free costing the district money, a policy that had been previously put in place, but not followed, is coming back into play in the district.

Glasl noted that the issue for consideration is that when non-resident students, for whom to district does not receive certain state funding, need special services, such as the gifted program, speech classes, or other special programs, it can be costly for the district.

She noted in some cases if a gifted or speech teacher’s caseload isn’t full, these students don’t cost the district extra money, but in other cases, where the teacher’s caseload is full or the student needs more extensive services at other schools or the Intermediate Unit, the cost to the district can be high.

However, according to Glasl, the application for consideration of tuition-free attendance at the district for staff member’s non-resident children and the procedure for approval of the application takes these factors into consideration.

While board member Gary Sproul stated his fear that the policy as it stands could be interpreted as discriminatory toward staff members with disabled children, board president Nathaniel Parker suggested leaving the policy as it stands to see how it works out.

The board then moved on without taking any formal action in regard to the policy.

Marching Band to Attend Two Away Football Games

During the meeting, the board also unanimously approved a motion for the marching band to attend the away football games on September 3 and September 24 at an estimated cost of $650.00.

The item was mentioned during the public comments period with some parents afraid the band was not going to be permitted to attend the games.

Glasl noted that the administration never intended to keep the band from attending and said the item was only on the agenda for board approval as a budgetary motion to approve the cost of the trips.

Other Business

In other business, the board:

Approved the appointment of Celia Shaffer as Junior Class Student Board Representative and Emily Jamison as the Senior Class Board Representative for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved the contracted service agreement for Crystal Siebka as school dental hygienist for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $120 per day for up to 10 days (was $120 per day) and the appointment of Dr. Jeremy Jewell as school dental consultant for the 2021-22 school year with compensation only for services requested and provided.

Approved the use of General Funds to purchase up to four (4) welders at a maximum price of $4,000.00 each for an estimated total of $16,000.

