GANT: More Information Released on August 17 Stand-Off at Sandy Twp. PD

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – More information has been released on a stand-off that occurred at the Sandy Township Police station on Aug. 17.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Anthony James Morrison, 31, of DuBois is charged with felony firearm not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor counts of firearm not to be carried without a license, disorderly conduct and make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapon as a result of his actions that day.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Morrison’s contact with police began at 5:32 p.m. when officers arrived to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the back gate of Treasure Lake.

Morrison told them he lost control of the vehicle, hit an embankment and then rolled onto its roof.

A witness advised police that Morrison had a firearm and Morrison confirmed this by saying he discharged the weapon twice to break the passenger window so he could get out of the vehicle.

Morrison was asked where the revolver was and if he had a concealed carry permit. Morrison showed them the butt of the gun, which was in a fanny pack. It was reportedly taken out and secured in the patrol vehicle.

When Morrison produced a concealed carry permit, it was from Jefferson County that had expired. He explained he had recently been issued a new permit.

Because Morrison seemed “high strung,” one of the officers spoke with his wife who was also on scene to inquire about his condition. She stated that he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from serving overseas.

A check on the revolver showed that the revolver did not belong to Morrison but to someone else.

He stated that he and his wife went to a gun shop in Brookville to transfer the names about four months ago.

An officer explained to Morrison that they would be keeping the revolver until ownership was determined and it could be returned in a few days.

At this point, Morrison became very agitated and belligerent to the officers, not listening to their explanation of the situation.

Instead, Morison said he had more unregistered guns at his home and it was “unconstitutional for keeping his revolver from him.”

The officer tried to calm him down, stating the system may not have been updated with his gun transfer information and them taking it didn’t mean he wouldn’t get it back.

Morrison then allegedly stated that he was going to put the officer in a body bag, and called all the officers names. He was then warned if he continued, they would arrest him for disorderly conduct.

Morrison stated he wanted “everything on video” in case he did not get the gun back and he recorded the officer reading the serial number of the weapon.

After this, Morrison left with his wife and police cleared the scene.

Later, Morrison appeared at the police station, wearing a tactical vest with several AR magazines and a large knife, according to the criminal complaint.

While watching Morrison via the outside camera, the police chief spoke to him. Morrison demanded his gun back.

Morrison was asked if he was armed to which he replied that he could be armed, because the officers are armed. He then said he was going to his vehicle to get his weapon.

The officer pleaded with him not to get his weapon, but Morrison allegedly retrieved an automatic rifle from his vehicle.

He stated he wanted to talk to the chief so he could get his revolver back tonight.

Next, he stood along the outside of the police station with his weapon at the “low ready”.

Officers continued to command him to drop the gun, saying if he did so, they would holster their weapons. He was advised that the chief would be coming to speak with him, but he still needed to put down the gun.

“Morrison ignored officers’ commands and uttered that his tactical plates could withstand 7.62 caliber,” adding he was on public property and had a right to open carry, police said.

After about 40 minutes, Morrison agreed to put his rifle and tactical equipment in his vehicle and he was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

The rifle contained a loaded magazine in the fire position, but there was no round chambered, according to the report.

Morrison is free on $100,000 bail with a preliminary hearing in this case scheduled for Aug. 27 at the magistrate office in DuBois.

