George E. Strauser, Sr.

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gI4o5sZF5Z
George E. Strauser, Sr., 69, of Parker, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born April 9, 1952 in Jeannette, PA, the son of Donald and Marie (Slaugenhoup) Strauser.

George was a lifetime resident of Rimersburg and for many years was a coal truck driver for Larkin Trucking.

In his younger years, George loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and driving the coal truck.

He is survived by his father, Donald Strauser of Rimersburg; son, George E. Strauser, Jr. of Clarion; daughter, Kathryn J. Miller and husband, Drew, of Parker; grandchildren, Alicia and Zackery Miller, and Jaxson Strauser; brothers, Donnie Strauser of Callensburg and Donald W. Strauser, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Parker; and sisters, Rose Larson of Florida, Tammy Slaugenhoup of Clintonville, and Angela Ragley and Sam of Rimersburg.

George was preceded in death by his mother; loving wife of 41 years, Alice Marie (Yori) Strauser, whom he married December 23, 1972 and who died February 9, 2014; and step-mother, Beverly Strauser.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at the Sligo Church of God, 16928 PA-68, Sligo, PA 16255, with Pastor Larry Piper officiating.

Burial will be in Rimer Hill Cemetery, Templeton, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave a condolence for George’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


