

Joan Walker Kaltenbaugh of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on August 21, 2021 at the age of 92.

Joan was born in Sandy Lake on March 20, 1929 to the late Ralph C. Walker and Lyda (Nicklin) Walker.

She was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School and Grove City College.

Joan worked as a substitute teacher for Lakeview Schools for many years.

She attended Oak Grove Church.

She enjoyed gardening, hunting, birds, flowers and swimming throughout her life.

Joan also loved to travel. She visited 49 states and many foreign countries. The highlight of her travel was taking a trip to Africa to visit missionaries that she supported regularly.

Joan leaves behind her husband of 71 years, Charles B. Kaltenbaugh. They were married on June 29, 1950.

She is also survived by her children, Maxine Clendenning and husband John, Jay Kaltenbaugh and wife Beth, Kevin Kaltenbaugh and wife Robin, grandchildren Jeremy (Dawn) Clendenning, and Brett Clendenning, and great-grandchildren Miriam, Josiah, and Rosemary.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean Kaltenbaugh, and brother Bill Walker.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of SANDY LAKE, 3236 S. Main Street, where family and friends are welcome from 3 pm – 6 pm on Wednesday, August 25, and at Oak Grove Church, 10 Oak Grove Rd, Mercer, from 10 am – 11 am on Thursday, August 26. A service will follow at 11 am with the Rev. Randy Ritchey, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.