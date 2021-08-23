John D. Luttman, age 80 , formerly of DuBois, PA, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community in Meadville, PA.

Born on June 20, 1941 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late John W. & Eleanor (Requardt) Luttman.

On December 11, 1964 he married his wife Audrey L. (Taylor) Luttman. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2005.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

John retired from UPS in DuBois after over 30 years of service.

He had attended Gelnett Memorial Church, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

John is survived by his children; (John R. Luttman and his wife Janet of Atascadero, CA, Donald J. Luttman of Cochranton, PA, and Greg M. Luttman of DuBois, PA) and sisters (Donna Luecke, Dorothy Spegl, and Ruth Griffith).

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters (Joan Groeschen and Linda Mchargue).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

