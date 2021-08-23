 

Judith E. Leadbetter

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9bRmJbRgoxJudith E. Leadbetter, age 86, of Cranberry, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born June 7, 1935, in Fern, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Margaret May Frederick and was a graduate of White Memorial High School.

She married William Wayne Leadbetter on August 15, 1953, and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2020.

Judy was a homemaker and a member of the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, where she was a former Sunday School and Bible School teacher.

She loved cooking, baking, flower gardening, feeding birds and birdwatching.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Steven (Lynda) Leadbetter of Shippenville; two daughters: Candace (Dudley) Fye of Knox and Brenda (David) Cokain of Franklin; five grandchildren: Clayton Leadbetter, Jennifer Winters, John (Chrystal) Leadbetter; Joshua (Deborah) Fye and Abigail (Jeremy) Simcheck, and eight great grandchildren: Joseph, Jack and Jillian Winters; Nicholas, Mason and Katelyn Simcheck; Matthew Corner and McKenzie (Josh) Farrell.

Judy is also survived by her brother, Ronald (Jean) Frederick of Shippenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Judith Kathleen Fye and four sisters: Crystle Flick, Betty Arbes, Fay Neely and Della Francisco.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Private family funeral services will be held at Noon Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Shawn Morgan, pastor of Fern Trinity E. C. Church, officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at Noon.

Interment will follow in the Fern Trinity E. C. Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


