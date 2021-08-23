

Lois Jean Toth, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021 at the Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.

Born on October 3, 1931 in Sunnyside, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Myrna A. (Powell) Stanford.

She married Harry P. Toth on April 9, 1955.

Jean was a homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time and visiting with her family and friends. Nothing made her eyes light up as when she was holding one of her grandchildren and later on her great grandchildren.

She never forgot an anniversary or birthday.

She enjoyed car rides on back roads, word search puzzles and going to Bluegrass Festivals.

She enjoyed attending the grandkids sporting events, she missed very few.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harry, of New Bethlehem, four children, Sherry L. Stanford, Randall K. “Wimp” Toth and his wife, Amy, Mark R. “Dizz” Toth and his wife, Julie, all of New Bethlehem, and Lori J. “Boogs” Bullers and her husband, Brad, of Hawthorn, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda McMillen Toth, of Fairmount City, eight grandchildren, Kayla Pollock (Tom), Amber Schellinger (Paul), Ryan Toth (Lauren), Cory Toth (Chrissy), Courtney Enterline (Keaten), Greg Bullers (Jocelyne), Morgan Toth, and Scott Toth (Jasah), nine great-grandchildren, Bentley, Hailey, Avery, Rylee, Kade, Noah, Luke, Faith and Kenley, a brother, Bernard Stanford and his wife, Patricia, of Ringgold.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Paul Toth and Douglas Scott “Tut” Toth, and a brother Floyd Stanford.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Interment will take place at the Ringgold Cemetery, Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to the Tut Toth Scholarship Fund, c/o of The New Bethlehem Little League, PO Box 23, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242. Please include the Tut Toth Scholarship in the memo.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

