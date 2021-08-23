Mason and Maverick Moon, beloved twin sons of Tanner and Briana (Hollabaugh) Moon, were born angels in their mother’s arms on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

In addition to their parents, the sweet lives Mason and Maverick will be forever held dear in the hearts of their sister, Madelyn Moon of Polk; their paternal grandparents, Robert and Dana Moon, III; their maternal grandparents, Robert and Jodi Hollabaugh of Harrisville; their paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Pam Moon, II, of Polk; their paternal great-grandfather, Dave Hart of Stoneboro; their maternal great-grandparents, Cliff and Sandra Walton of Harrisville; and by their paternal great-great-grandmother, Beverly Dilley of Greenville.

Mason and Maverick were preceded in death by their maternal great-grandmother, Barb Wilt.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to honor Mason and Maverick to Emma’s Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

