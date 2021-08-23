Police Investigating Deadly Route 66 Crash

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that took place on State Route 66 on Saturday evening.

(Photos courtesy Marienville Volunteer Fire Company)

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, on Route 66, just south of McCloskey Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 72-year-old Raymond Michael Komichak, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a known female was the driver of the vehicle.

Her name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

