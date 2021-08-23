Police Seeking Wanted Man, Passenger Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80

TURKEY CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man and his passenger who were involved in a hit-and-run crash this morning on Interstate 80 near Turkey City.

According to police, the crash occurred this morning (Monday, August 23) on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 48.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, identified as 45-year-old John F. Moore, of Clearfield, is actively wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on outstanding warrants.

According to police, Moore and his passenger, identified as 40-year-old Robert Alan Charles, of Mineral Springs, Clearfield County, both fled the scene of the crash and were last known to be in the area of Jones Road near its intersection with Master Road in Turkey City.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Residents in the area are also advised to secure their vehicles.

