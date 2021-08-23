

Robert C. “Bob” George, Jr., of Grove City, formerly of Clintonville passed peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, in Butler Memorial Hospital. He was 77.

Known to his family and friends as “Bob” or “Scratch”, he was born on June 14, 1944, in Allegheny County to Robert C. and Laura E. (Wickerham) George, Sr.

Bob grew up in the Pittsburgh area and graduated from Penn Hills High School, Class of 1962.

He attended Slippery Rock State College (SRU), where he was a member of the gymnastics team.

Bob retired in 2012 from W.E. Wike Trucking Company, Polk, PA, where he was a truck driver for 34 years.

Bob had a love of music and played bass guitar his entire life. Most recently playing with the musical group Midnight Blue.

He is survived by nine children, Lora George, Floresville, TX, Bethany (Luis) Llamas, San Marcos, TX, Elissa (Craig) Packard, Grove City, Clark (Jessica) George, Fort Bragg, NC, Ilene (Rob) Nordenstrom, Houston, TX, Levi (Lisa Gassner) George, Sharon, PA, Ben (Angie Davis) George, Seneca, PA, Liana (Donnie) Lewis, Grove City, and Raquella (Thomas) Woodings, Hearne, TX, 23 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife Gayle (Cratty) Crawford.

His parents, and a grandson, Adam Nordenstrom preceded Bob in death.

Online condolences to cunninghamfhgc.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to woundedwarriorproject.org in honor of Bob’s children and grandchildren that have and are serving in the armed services.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 247 Kelly Blvd., Slippery Rock, PA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.