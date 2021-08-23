

Robert D. “Rob” Heal Jr., 63, of Hill Street, Emlenton, PA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Rob was born on January 18, 1958 in Wilmington, Delaware.

He was the son of Helen Chandlee Heal Dionne of Buckhannon, WV and the late Robert D. Heal, Sr., who had resided in Wilmington, Delaware.

Rob attended Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

In 2007 he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Physiology from Slippery Rock University. After graduating he served as a Strength Coach for the football team.

In addition, he was a journeyman mason for many years.

Rob was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and had earned a GED while serving.

He is survived by his wife, Monica Collingwood Armstrong Heal, whom he married at Whitehall Campground in Emlenton with Monica’s father, The Rev. Marlin Collingwood, officiating.

He is also survived by two step-sons, Jesse Lee Armstrong of Emlenton and Clinton B. Armstrong and his wife, Jaime, of Slippery Rock; in addition to his mother, Helen, he is survived by his stepfather, Jerry Dionne; his sisters, Denise Hardman and her husband, Randy, Christin Williams and her husband, Steve; his sister-in-law, Deborah Collingwood Southworth and brother-in-law, Marlin Collingwood. Rob loved his beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Alexis, Conrad, Cole, Coen & Carley who spent precious time with him during the last weeks of his life. He also loved to spend time with his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rob was a very active member of the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, PA where he was an usher, a member of the Men’s Bible Study Group and The Adult Sunday School Class.

Rob loved traveling with Monica each year to Ocean City, MD, the great outdoors, guns, sports, weight training and physical fitness.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Marlin and M. Joyce McCoy Collingwood.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA with the Reverend Bruce Wilson, officiating.

A graveside committal and military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton, PA.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

