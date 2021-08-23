

Sandra Irene Decker, 75, of Titusville, passed away Saturday afternoon August 21, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center.

Sandra was born on March 24, 1946 in London, England, a daughter of the late Irvin J. Kiehl, Jr. and Muriel Davies Kiehl.

She was formerly married to Robert Decker who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2019.

Sandra had attended Rocky Grove School until the eighth grade, finishing her schooling later in England.

Sandra was well known for her cooking and waitressing at many of the local restaurants which included Sam’s Restaurant, Mark Anthony’s, Perkins, Family Ties, and the Colonel Drake Hotel.

She had also been a volunteer for 20 years at the Titusville Area Food Bank as executive assistant to the director.

She was a member of both the American Legion and VFW Ladies Auxiliaries as well as a former member of the Titusville Moose Club.

She was a community volunteer for many years.

Sandra is survived by her companion of 26 years, Thomas Decker, of Titusville; her step-mother, Janet Kiehl of Titusville; five children, Edward Lamb of Titusville, Robert Lamb and wife Amy of Waterloo, NY, Steven Lamb of Titusville, Tammy Bryan of Oil City, and Jodi Cole and husband Bill of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Edward Lamb II and wife Kiara, Kayli Wagner, Nicholas Lamb and wife Anneke, Zachary Lamb, Chloe Decker, Paige Atkins, Dylan Cole and wife McKenna, Devin Cole and Dalton Cole; two great grandchildren, Kinlee and Jani Lamb; two brothers, Kenneth Kiehl and wife Janice of New Hampshire, and Phillip Kiehl and wife Mary of Milton Keynes, England; two sisters, Barbara Lilley of Columbia, SC and Lea Roseman and husband of Pleasantville; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her long-time friend, Nancy Shaw of Titusville; Fay and friends at the Titusville Food Bank; and special friends, Carol Hauptman and Iola Gustafson; and Missy Stefaniszyn who helped her at home.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Decker.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 3 to 6 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted.

Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Titusville Area Food Bank 134 W. Central Ave. Titusville, PA 16354.

