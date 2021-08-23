 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Have Your Ride Shining and Running at Peak Performance with the Help of Bish Auto Care

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Bish-Auto-Care-truckCORSICA, Pa. – Bish Auto Care, LLC, in Corsica, offers full auto detailing, general maintenance, and PA state inspections.

With multiple detailing package options, to choose from, starting at just $48.00, they can have your ride shining at a price that fits your budget. Bish Auto Care also offers leather treatment and scratch removal services.

Bish-before-and-after

Have multiple vehicles? Ask about their fleet discounts.

Bish-Auto-underhood

Oil change, fluid check & top off, new wiper blades, and safety check. Do you need this done too? Has your inspection expired or is it about to? Call 814-379-9851 and schedule your inspection today.

bish-auto-inspection

Need a gift idea? Give the gift of a freshly detailed vehicle with Bish Auto Detailing gift cards.

Bish Auto Care is located at 349 Main Street, Corsica. Stop by and check them out, give them a call at 814-379-9851, or find them on Facebook!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.