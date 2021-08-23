SPONSORED: Have Your Ride Shining and Running at Peak Performance with the Help of Bish Auto Care
CORSICA, Pa. – Bish Auto Care, LLC, in Corsica, offers full auto detailing, general maintenance, and PA state inspections.
With multiple detailing package options, to choose from, starting at just $48.00, they can have your ride shining at a price that fits your budget. Bish Auto Care also offers leather treatment and scratch removal services.
Have multiple vehicles? Ask about their fleet discounts.
Oil change, fluid check & top off, new wiper blades, and safety check. Do you need this done too? Has your inspection expired or is it about to? Call 814-379-9851 and schedule your inspection today.
Need a gift idea? Give the gift of a freshly detailed vehicle with Bish Auto Detailing gift cards.
Bish Auto Care is located at 349 Main Street, Corsica. Stop by and check them out, give them a call at 814-379-9851, or find them on Facebook!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.