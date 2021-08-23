New Clarion Digital Marketplace Launches to Support Local Businesses

CLARION, Pa. – A new Clarion digital marketplace has launched to provide a single location to shop at local businesses.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

In June, exploreClarion.com held a poll, “Buying Local in Clarion” and an overwhelming 75 percent of respondents indicated they would be interested in a central location for Clarion businesses.

ExploreClarion.com is a supporter of the new Clarion Digital Marketplace that is launching today.

Seth Pesek, born and raised in Clarion, approached several Clarion community leaders and business owners about a successful digital marketplace he had seen in his college town. After introducing Localyte to the community leaders, the idea took off.

“[Clarion is] a tight-knit community and everyone supports each other. I thought Localyte’s gift card marketplace was the perfect technology solution to mirror Clarion’s sense of community, where people are proud to buy and support local businesses,” said Pesek.

The Localyte app allows users to purchase and send gift cards to participating local businesses and all of the card balances are stored in one place. To redeem the card, a customer presents a QR code within the app and the business scans it. Promotions may be offered within the app at each store’s discretion.

One key distinction with the Localyte app versus other ecommerce sites: it only displays businesses within a nearby geographical area and businesses are only allowed to participate if they are locally owned or locally-owned franchises.

“It’s the kind of thing if a lot of people download the app, it will be more valuable for local businesses to offer promotions,” said Jake Bauer, owner of The Haskell House.

Fulmer House, a family-run business operating in Clarion for fifteen years, is one of the businesses that has joined the marketplace.

“We look forward to being a part of Localyte as a way to help customers purchase gift cards for our area,” said Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, owner of Fulmer House.

When discussing online community marketplaces, Jeff Werner, head of community development at Localyte, highlighted a key factor for success.

“I’ve seen locally-focused marketplaces succeed and I’ve seen them fail. If the community gets excited about buying local and participates in the marketplace, it will do well,” Werner said.

How to use the Clarion Digital Marketplace

The marketplace runs on the Localyte app, available for free download on iPhones and Android. Search for “Localyte” in the respective app stores or by navigating to https://localyte.app.link/ on a phone to download.

