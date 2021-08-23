 

SPONSORED: The Trade Assist and Financing Deals are Unbeatable at Clarion Ford

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – Purchase your next vehicle from Clarion Ford and save big!

clarion f150 8-10-21$1,000 Trade Assist plus 1.9% Ford Credit Financing for 36 months can be yours when you purchase select new 2021 Ford F-150 models.

Ford Escape 8-10-2021Select new 2021 Ford Escape models offer $500 Trade Assist plus 0% Ford Credit Financing for 36 months.

Ford Edge 8-10-2021Drive away happy in a new 2021 Ford Edge SE AWD when you recieve $500 Trade Assist plus 1.9% Ford Credit Financing for 60 months.

Clarion ford ecosport 8-10-21Get $3,000 Trade Assist plus 1.9% Ford Credit Financing for 60 months on a new 2021 Ford EcoSport.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

