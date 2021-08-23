 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Stolen in Ashland Township

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a vehicle that was reported stolen in Ashland Township earlier this month.

Around 4:30 p.m on August 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on US 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was reported that a white 2015 Chrysler PT Cruiser with license place LJA2551 was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.