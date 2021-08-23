State Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Stolen in Ashland Township

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a vehicle that was reported stolen in Ashland Township earlier this month.

Around 4:30 p.m on August 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on US 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was reported that a white 2015 Chrysler PT Cruiser with license place LJA2551 was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

