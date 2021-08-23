‘Tractor Sunday’ Event Set for Sunday, August 29

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Pastor Doug Henry, Tractor Sunday is both for the family and like a family.

(Photos provided by Pastor Doug Henry)

Every year for the last 13 years, Tractor Sunday has been held at Leatherwood Church, with the event growing in size each year.

“Even last year, in the midst of a pandemic, people showed up with their families to be a part of the family that is Tractor Sunday,” Henry told exploreClarion.com.

“Every year, I meet people in public that I have met at a past Tractor Sunday. We get to talk and share about our experiences at this event, and I believe it has become a wonderful way to bring the community together.”

In 2020, the date of the event was changed, some of the activities were scaled down, and special precautions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even so, the event still grew, Henry noted.

For the upcoming 2021 event, scheduled for August 29, Grace Community Church in Curllsville is also being welcomed back as a partner church at the event.

“They have become an invaluable part of the Tractor Sunday family by providing volunteers, tents, equipment, food, and more to make sure this event goes on without a hitch.”

According to Henry, the event also has many people from other churches and the community that come to share on this special day.

This year’s event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will include:

Music from Leatherwood Band, Kathryn Crawford, Shawn Hook, and the Living Water Christian Outreach Worship Band happening all throughout the day

An outdoor church service to worship God in His creation

A Tractor Show featuring five different classes of tractors (Show, Working, Lawn, Kids, and Misc.)

Prize Giveaways

Entertainment provided by Jones Party Magic including a mechanical bull and bouncy house

A Power Wheels track for the kids

Free lunch of hot dogs from Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, baked beans, and cookies

Food Trucks (Burger Daddy, Chow Hall, Distant Fire Company, The Meadows)

“We hope to see you out this year whether this is your first time or your 14th time. You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to be a part of our Tractor Sunday family!”

Leatherwood Church is located at 889 Church Road in New Bethlehem, Pa.

Any questions about the details of Tractor Sunday can be directed to Henry at 814-221-0822.

Learn more by visiting Leatherwood Church facebook page.

