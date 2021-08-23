 

Two People Transported by Ambulance Following Route 66 Crash

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 ScenePAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say two people were rushed to Clarion Hospital following a crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 2:41 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, on State Route 66 just north of Zacherl Lane, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 44-year-old Amy L. Snyder, of Corsica, was operating a 2017 Subaru Outback traveling north on State Route 66 when she slowed down and attempted to make a left turn into Zacherl’s Market without checking for oncoming traffic. Her vehicle was then struck on the back right bumper by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 48-year-old Bridget R. Hunsberger, of Knox, that was traveling south on State Route 66.

Both drivers and a passenger in Hunsberger’s vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Raymond S. Lasher, of Knox, were using seat belts.

Snyder and Hunsberger both suffered injuries of unknown severity and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Lasher suffered possible injuries but was not transported.

Rustler’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

