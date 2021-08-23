

Ward “Butch” Kiser Jr., aka “Pappy”, passed away peacefully in his home on August 19, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on March 19th,1940 in Oil City to Ward and Lucetta Kiser.

He graduated from Franklin high school in 1958.

He joined the first little league team in Franklin at age 12 and the Manifold team went on to win the championship that year.

He pitched two no hitters in his baseball career and played for the American Legion, Pony League, and the Hay Rake League.

He was a loving husband who married his high school sweetheart, Connie Lou Roemer, and would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary on September 12th. Their home on the lake, which he built after retirement, was always the place for family gatherings and a safe haven for those in need.

A great motorcycle enthusiast, he made a 25th anniversary trip across the United States with his wife on their motorcycle.

He was an avid hunter, taking several hunting trips out west with his buddies John Blair, Dan Counts, Dave Holmes and John Beggs.

Not one to sit still, he was never afraid to try anything new.

He had personality from head to toe and embraced life and lived it to its fullest. He was never one to complain and weathered life’s ups and downs with a sense of humor.

He was a member of the Butler Pistol League from 1969-70 and was also an excellent marksman who attended many Turkey (22) Shoots at the Coon and Fox Club, winning 10 Turkeys in his first shoot and was eventually given a handicap after dominating several others.

He joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1968. He served at the Butler, Montoursville, Emporium, Coudersport, Erie, Meadville, Franklin, and Seneca Barracks where he made many close friends whom he enjoyed playing practical jokes on. He retired in 1993 after 25 years of service and continued to live his life with an abundant variety of hobbies, odd jobs, and passions.

His children thought of him as a man amongst men. Kind, generous, and devoted, a father who was always there for you and they never doubted his love. He told you like it was, not how you wanted to hear it.

Known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as PapPap, Pappy, and Pappy-Great. They fondly remember his famous breakfasts, giant bowls of popcorn, and “belly buttons” in his pockets (Werther’s Caramels), motorcycle rides to Polly’s and pontoon boat rides on the lake, he would laugh at Wile E Coyote and cry at Little House on the Prairie (TV Cold), they grew up outfitted in t-shirts and sweatshirts that he painted. He epitomized the role of a grandfather and always made them feel loved.

He befriended anyone God placed in his path. A great example of all the roles he served in life. Truly a one of a kind who lived a life devoted to unconditional love and caring for family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Connie Lou Kiser, his children: Gregory Scott Kiser, Kimberly Shorts (Ernie), Paula Trinch (Frank), Ward E Kiser III (Laura), his grandchildren: Jeremy Kiser, Brian Shorts (Marcy), Jennifer Seniour (Eric), Lindsey Strawbridge (Josh), Candice Sigworth (Scott), Caleb Trinch (Kelly), Savannah Trinch (Steven Nelson), Kelsey Welton (Justin), Kaitlynn Piel (Corey), and Kourtney Kiser (Aron Fitzgerald), his great grandchildren: Taylor, Olivia, Gabriel, Wyatt, Rylee, Morgan, Alex (Jake), Tylor, Isaac, Reed, Tegan, Adalay, Everly, Kensley, Kai, Anderson, and Atlas, and his great-great grandchild: Hudson, and his sister: Francis L Tarr (Wilbur), his niece Missy Shaughnessy (Jim) and nephew Jeff Tarr as well as his great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Lucetta Kiser and his great granddaughter, Delaney Fitzgerald.

A memorial service will be held October 2nd at noon at the Donation Hill Church, where he was attended services; 965 Donation Hill Road, Cochranton, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Rifle Association and Hospice of Crawford County.

The family is especially appreciative of the support provided by hospice staff Moe, Kate, and Shelby.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.