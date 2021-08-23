Youth Football Molded Union’s Logue into Tough Competitor

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The cheerleading uniform wasn’t a fit for Dominika Logue.

She wanted to wear another uniform entirely — a football one.

Pom-poms didn’t fit her personality. Shoulder and knee pads did.

So at the age of eight, Logue convinced her parents to trade her handsprings for a helmet.

“My mom always put me in cheerleading outfits, but it never stuck,” said Logue, who is now a senior at Union High School. “I really just wanted to be on the football field.”

Logue played quarterback on youth teams for four years before giving up the sport.

“My parents made me hang up the cleats,” she said.

But, what Logue learned on the gridiron molded her into the athlete she is today: a pretty tenacious one in basketball, volleyball, and track and field.

She surpassed 1,000 career points on the basketball court last winter for the Damsels. She averaged 16.5 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior and has played anywhere from point guard to forward for Union.

The 5-foot-10 Logue is a physical player — a throwback to her football days.

“Well, you couldn’t back down from the boys, and they certainly weren’t going to back down from you,” Logue said. “You couldn’t back down from contact. I liked the contact, and I still do. I was thankful that I had the opportunity to play football.”

Logue is also a star as an outside hitter for Union’s volleyball team. She recorded 101 kills and 31 aces last fall for the Damsels and is looking for big things for herself and the team again this season.

Basketball, though, is her true love, and she plans to play the sport in college as she pursues a degree in sports medicine.

“I’ve always wanted to be some type of doctor,” Logue said. “As I got older, I decided that when I can no longer participate in sports, I can still be part of the sports world as a sports medicine physician.”

The Logue File

Name: Dominika Logue

School: Union

Jersey Number: 13

Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field

Graduation Year: 2022

2020-21 Highlights: Became the 14th girls basketball player at Union to reach 1,000 career points. Helped the Damsels reach the District 9 quarterfinals.

Q: Who do you consider your mentor?

A: It is hard for me to name just one mentor. Outside of my high school and AAU coaches, Tom Minick and Rogers Laugand have been huge contributors to my athletic career. Also, my family has played a huge role in my athletic career and are my biggest supporters.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: Scrambled egg or two wrapped in a tortilla with bacon, avocado, and sour cream.

Q: What are your goals for the season?

A: Win championships.

Q: What sports movie would you watch every day if you could?

A: Remember the Titans. It is a great example of how a team can come together and win, despite adversity.

Q: If you could meet any celebrity, who would it be?

A: Sylvester Stallone. He is my favorite actor, and I love the Rocky and Rambo movies.

Q: Not many people your age even know who Sly Stallone is. How did you get into his flicks?

A: (chuckling) Yeah, I know. Well, I’m not really into the sappy movies people my age might be into. I like a good bit of action in my movies.

