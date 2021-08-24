A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.