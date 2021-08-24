

Arthur J. Foster age 93 of Shalersville, Ohio.

Our beloved Father has gone to join our Mother Helen, he passed away at his home August 13, 2021.

He was born July 12, 1928 to Arthur J Foster Sr. and Anna F.( Kulling) Foster of Oil City who proceeded him in death also wife Helen P Foster, Son James E.Foster and son in law Tim Marciniack. He raised 6 children, and worked hard to provide us with what ever we needed.

Always food on the table, shoes on our feet, and a roof over our heads. He taught us nightly Prayers, right from wrong and prepared us for life as an adult.

Choosing a career as a Truck Driver he spent years employed by Halls Trucking, Midpenn trucking and Gutman Oil. He was affiliated with the Teamsters Union of Pennsylvania.

After retiring he bought his own truck and started his own company Arthur J. Foster and Son Trucking fulfilling a lifelong dream.

He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting with his Dad and brother.

He is survived by Brother Phil Foster of Arizona, Daughters Janice Montgomery, Rebecca Marciniack of Ohio and Tracy Quinn of the home, Sons Thomas Foster of Colorado and Arthur (Michelle) Foster of Ohio, 6 Grandchildren and 5 great grand children.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Internment will be at Ryn Farm cemetery in Rouseville Pa. at a later date.

Condolences and memories of Arthur may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.

