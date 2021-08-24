

Barbara L. Brown, 81 of Warren passed away Sunday August 15, 2021, at the Rouse Warren County Home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

Born July 22, 1940, in Oil City Mrs. Brown was a daughter of Albert Ellsworth and Mabel Keefer Wolfgang.

She was a 1958 graduate of Cranberry Area High School and attended college in New York City for medical/surgical assistant graduating in 1962 and had been employed at Warren State Hospital in Clerical Nursing Services and then was administrative assistant at the State Board of Forestry retiring in 2005, Mrs. Brown had also worked part time at Warren General Hospital.

Mrs. Brown was a former member of the Salem United Methodist Church, she took pride in her home and could fix anything, loved to sew but most of all enjoyed being Nama to her granddaughters.

Surviving is a daughter, Jeanna (Stephen) Phelps of Warren, 5 granddaughters, Addison Grace Phelps, Elizabeth Maelee Phelps, Stephanie Phelps, Bonnie (Sam) Young and Angela Phelps, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren along with 2 sisters, Patricia Stevenson of Oil City and Judith Wolfgang of Warren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by an infant brother Thomas Eugene Wolfang along with brothers Albert (Bub) Wolfgang and Larry Wolfgang and 2 sisters, Shirley Swab and Dorothy Sabat.

Friends may call Tuesday August 24, 2021 at the Peterson Bick Funeral Home, Inc. 1003 Pennsylvania Avenue E. Warren, PA 16365 from 10 to 11 am.

Funeral services will be held at 11am with Rev. Jeff York, Chaplin at the Rouse Warren County Home officiating.

Committal services will be held at 3pm Tuesday in Sunset Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with interment to follow.

Memorials if desired may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

