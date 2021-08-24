 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Club Roll-Ups

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Gather these ingredients so you can send you child with the best packed lunch ever!

Ingredients

3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

2 tablespoons ranch salad dressing mix
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained
1/4 cup diced canned jalapeno peppers
8 flour tortillas (10 inches), room temperature
8 thin slices deli ham
8 thin slices deli turkey
8 thin slices deli roast beef
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, ranch dressing and dressing mix until well blended. In another bowl, combine the bacon, onion, olives, pimientos and jalapenos.

-Spread cream cheese mixture over tortillas; layer with ham, turkey and roast beef. Sprinkle with bacon mixture and cheddar cheese; roll up.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


