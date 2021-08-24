Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Club Roll-Ups

Gather these ingredients so you can send you child with the best packed lunch ever!

Ingredients

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing



2 tablespoons ranch salad dressing mix8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1/2 cup finely chopped onion1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained1/4 cup diced canned jalapeno peppers8 flour tortillas (10 inches), room temperature8 thin slices deli ham8 thin slices deli turkey8 thin slices deli roast beef2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, ranch dressing and dressing mix until well blended. In another bowl, combine the bacon, onion, olives, pimientos and jalapenos.

-Spread cream cheese mixture over tortillas; layer with ham, turkey and roast beef. Sprinkle with bacon mixture and cheddar cheese; roll up.

