Clarion Hospital Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

These updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, August 23, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/22/2021: 14,050

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,840

Positives: 2,240

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/22/2021: 54,185

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 19,045

Positives: 4,381

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/23/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patient. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 20 patients. 0 suspected. 20 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 08/19/2021.

Vaccine

Vaccines work. On any given day, 75% – 95% of patients admitted with COVID-19 to BHS hospitals have NOT been vaccinated. And nearly 100% of the most seriously ill have NOT been vaccinated. BHS medical and administrative leadership encourages anyone eligible to get vaccinated!

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

