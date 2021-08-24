Explore ‘Back to School’ Photo Contest Underway

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – EYT Media Group – the parent company of exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and exploreVenango.com, and explore814.com – has announced that its annual “Back to School” Photo Contest kicks off today.

The popular network of local news websites will be selecting four winners in the contest. Each winner will receive a prize package that includes four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and local restaurant gift certificates.

The contest kicks off today, August 24, 2021.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, simply post your Back to School photo(s) on one of the explore Facebook pages (exploreClarion, exploreJefferson, or exploreVenango).

Alternatively, photos can be sent to [email protected]. Please include the subject line, “Back to School Contest.”

The deadline for entry is September 3, 2021.

WINNERS

Winners will be chosen by a panel of voters that includes EYT Media Group staff and readers of the explore sites.

Check the explore sites on September 4 to see if your photo has been selected as a winner.

PRIVACY

To ensure privacy, students’ names will not be posted without the permission of a parent or legal guardian.

ABOUT EYT MEDIA GROUP

EYT Media Group, Inc., a media company based in Clarion, Pa., operates the Explore Your Town Network consisting of (exploreClarion.com; exploreJeffersonPA.com; exploreVenango.com; explore814.com); 814Classifieds.com; D9Sports.com; CookForest.com; and Explore Radio. The company covers news and multiple events in Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango, and surrounding counties.

Since launching, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com have become the go-to news sources in their respective counties, accumulating over 2 million combined pageviews per month.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.