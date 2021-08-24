Featured Local Job: Special Education Teacher

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special Education Teacher.

Position available beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

Secondary Special Education Certification is required, multiple areas preferred.

Send letter of interest; resume; PA standard application; valid PA teaching certificate; current Acts 34, 151, 168, and 114 clearances; transcripts; Praxis test scores; and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. John Kimmel

Supt., Union School District

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled. www.unionsd.net Union School District is an EOE.

