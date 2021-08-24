 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gordon R. Harrington

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 10:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck


Gordon R. Harrington, 88, of Amherst passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain.

He was born February 26, 1933 in Oil City , PA. Gordon worked for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller.

He proudly served his Country in the United States Navy during Korea.

Gordon enjoyed woodworking, painting pictures, traveling, coached hockey where he was the 1st President of Elyria Hockey Boosters, member of Little League North, was on the division board of directors of the Greater Suburban Hockey League and was an avid Pittsburgh fan.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori Mace of Amherst ; sons, Gary (Laura ) of New Philadelphia, OH. and Kevin (Renee) of Oregon, OH.; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel M. (Joan) of Oklahoma City, OK.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce ( nee Black); parents Cecil and Ardelle Harrington (nee Stephans).

Family will receive friends 3 PM until time of service at 6 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626.

Where full military honors will be provided by VFW post #1079. Burial Private.

In lieu of flowers family suggests those who wish may make donations to Elyria Ice Hockey Club P.O. Box 2 Elyria, OH. 44035. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.