

Gordon R. Harrington, 88, of Amherst passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain.

He was born February 26, 1933 in Oil City , PA. Gordon worked for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller.

He proudly served his Country in the United States Navy during Korea.

Gordon enjoyed woodworking, painting pictures, traveling, coached hockey where he was the 1st President of Elyria Hockey Boosters, member of Little League North, was on the division board of directors of the Greater Suburban Hockey League and was an avid Pittsburgh fan.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori Mace of Amherst ; sons, Gary (Laura ) of New Philadelphia, OH. and Kevin (Renee) of Oregon, OH.; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel M. (Joan) of Oklahoma City, OK.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce ( nee Black); parents Cecil and Ardelle Harrington (nee Stephans).

Family will receive friends 3 PM until time of service at 6 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626.

Where full military honors will be provided by VFW post #1079. Burial Private.

In lieu of flowers family suggests those who wish may make donations to Elyria Ice Hockey Club P.O. Box 2 Elyria, OH. 44035. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.

