

Heidi M. Smail, 63, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

She was born on May 8, 1958 in Clarion; a daughter of the late Gerald and Margaret Smith Agnew.

Heidi was a Clarion Area High School graduate.

She worked in the Healthcare field for numerous years as an LPN until she retired.

Heidi enjoyed horseback riding and listening to music.

Most of all, she loved to babysit her grandson, Ryver.

Heidi is survived by her two daughters, Misty L. Smail of Clarion and Amy L. Boyd and her husband, Joe, of Corsica; her grandson, Ryver Boyd, also of Corsica; and her step-daughter, Renee Drake of New York.

She is also survived by her sisters, Kerry Montgomery and her husband, Dan, of North Carolina and Sarah Ann and her family of Aliquippa; a nephew, Jamie Whetling of Nevada, along with a number of other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judy; her bestfriend and father of her children, Amos Smail; and her second husband, Timothy Green.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Heidi’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

