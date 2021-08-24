 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 28

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Friday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident took place around 11:56 p.m. on August 20 on State Route 28 just south of Wallwork Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Adam G. Dolby, of Sigel, was operating a 2010 Mazda 3 traveling south on Route 28 when his vehicle went off the west side of the road and struck an embankment.

Following the initial impact, the vehicle traveled approximately 135 feet on the embankment, then overturned onto its roof, and continued to slide south on its roof for approximately 87 feet until it came to a final rest, facing north.

Dolby was using a seat belt and was not injured.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Dolby was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.