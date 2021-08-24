Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Friday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident took place around 11:56 p.m. on August 20 on State Route 28 just south of Wallwork Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Adam G. Dolby, of Sigel, was operating a 2010 Mazda 3 traveling south on Route 28 when his vehicle went off the west side of the road and struck an embankment.

Following the initial impact, the vehicle traveled approximately 135 feet on the embankment, then overturned onto its roof, and continued to slide south on its roof for approximately 87 feet until it came to a final rest, facing north.

Dolby was using a seat belt and was not injured.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Dolby was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.