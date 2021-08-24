Alexis Burns Selected as IA&B Cover Girl
CLARION, Pa. – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate their very own Alexis Burns as the cover girl for the August 2021 edition of the IA&B Primary Agent magazine.
Alexis is the Executive Vice President of Burns & Burns.
The IA&B is the Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland Independent Agents and Brokers’ premier resource and industry champion for insurance. Alexis was specially invited to interview for her Q&A in the magazine spanning two pages. Please give Alexis and the rest of the team a call for your insurance needs.
Alexis has been exposed to the insurance industry from a very young age. She would come to the office after attending Clarion Area Elementary School and shred papers. She continued her educational journey at the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Business including a double major in Supply Chain and Marketing. During this time Alexis passed her Pennsylvania insurance licensing exams in property and casualty as well as life and health.
After graduation, Alexis was employed by a leading software company in downtown Pittsburgh. She was able to bring back a great deal of knowledge from her experience in Pittsburgh back to the agency. Alexis is drawn to the insurance industry due to the continuous learning opportunities and ever-changing laws and necessary coverages. Community involvement is also very important to Alexis as well and she currently is on the board of the Clarion Free Library and is a member of the Rotary Club. Alexis enjoys traveling, Pittsburgh sports, and spending quality time with her family.
She is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.
Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, and weddings.
