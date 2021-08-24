 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Harassment, DUI Crash, Criminal Mischief Incident

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Knox Borough

Around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of harassment in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on East Railroad Street and involved a known 52-year-old male victim from Knox.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI Crash in Redbank Township

Around 6:44 p.m. on August 5, Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI crash in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash occurred on State Route 28 near Wallwork Road and involved a 2006 Jeep Liberty.

No additional details are available at this time.

Criminal Mischief in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 6:43 a.m. on August 18, two mailboxes were damaged in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incidents occurred on Pine Run Road and involved mailboxes, valued at $100.00, belonging know a known 37-year-old female victim from Mayport and a known 22-year-old male victim from Fairmount City.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.