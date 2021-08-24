State Police Calls: Police Investigating Harassment, DUI Crash, Criminal Mischief Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Knox Borough

Around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of harassment in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on East Railroad Street and involved a known 52-year-old male victim from Knox.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI Crash in Redbank Township

Around 6:44 p.m. on August 5, Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI crash in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash occurred on State Route 28 near Wallwork Road and involved a 2006 Jeep Liberty.

No additional details are available at this time.

Criminal Mischief in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 6:43 a.m. on August 18, two mailboxes were damaged in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incidents occurred on Pine Run Road and involved mailboxes, valued at $100.00, belonging know a known 37-year-old female victim from Mayport and a known 22-year-old male victim from Fairmount City.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

