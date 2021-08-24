

Stephen J. Troese, Sr., was born to Joseph Troese and Margaret Cimino Troese on August 16, 1939.

He grew up in Clarion, PA, with his beloved siblings, Minnie Wilson and Samuel Troese.

Steve was a proud Italian whose primary focus was always on his family, of which he is survived by 5 children and their spouses, Steve Jr. (wife Nancy), Darci (husband Joe), Chris (wife Kellie), Joseph (wife Diana), and Tony (wife Sarah). Steve is further survived by his beloved nieces Marcia Troese, Elicia Verderber, and Jeri Jo Wilson St. Germain (“JJ”).

Steve is also survived by a remarkable 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a fact about which he was eminently proud and never missed an opportunity to mention in conversation.

Steve attended Penn State University and Gannon College for his undergraduate degree.

Following college, Steve moved to Washington, D.C. to attend Catholic University where he obtained his Juris Doctor.

Steve practiced law for over 40 years where he grew a thriving real estate practice.

His success made the name Troese synonymous with the title industry throughout the state of Maryland.

He was an active member of the American Land Title Association, Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, Housing and Urban Development, and numerous other social and professional organizations.

Steve was also the founder of the Boys and Girls Club in Upper Marlboro in the early 1970’s, an accomplishment that he characterized as among the most satisfying of his life.

Steve never missed his children’s events and maintained involvement in youth sports all the way up through early 2000’s.

Steve moved to Davidsonville in early 1980’s where he was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

In addition to his law practice, Steve was an intrepid businessman, restaurateur, race-horse owner, sports enthusiast, and patron of the arts.

More than anything, Steve was loved and respected by all and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.

Steve died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 82. He will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Steve’s life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, August 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:30am.

For those who cannot attend Steve’s viewing or funeral service, a link will be available at www.holyfamilychurch.com to Facebook and YouTube. The funeral will be simultaneously streamed on both sites.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is helping assist the family.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

