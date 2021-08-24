

THOMAS G. “Tom” OCHS, 77, of Greenville, Pa., formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning (08-22-21) at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.

Born in Petrolia, Pa. on November 6, 1943, he was the son of the late Gerald C. and Claire Colbert Ochs.

Tom was reared in the village of West Freedom by his loving grandparents, Maurice and Laura Ochs.

Living in West Freedom, he attended and graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District.

He had resided in Greenville since 1965.

He retired in 2000 from Penn Power having worked with that utility company for thirty-six years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Diane E.Troutman, whom he married February 14, 1964; three daughters: Julia (Sid) Versaci of Marietta, GA., Leah (Ken) Stephens of Carolina Beach, NC., and Katherine (companion Brian Feher) Ochs, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; grandchildren Kayla (Zach) Byers and Matthew Smith as well as nieces and nephews; sisters: Margie (Bob) Sonoga of Mission Viejo, CA., Mary Ochs and Monica Krevy, both of Pgh.; brothers-in-law: Paul (Mary Lou) Troutman of Callensburg and David (Janet) Troutman of Rimersburg; sisters-in-law Shirley Troutman Heeter of Parker and Von Weckerly of Callensburg.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 PM at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker., and from 10 AM – 11AM on Thursday.

The funeral will follow the visitation at 11 AM at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Callensburg Cemetery.

