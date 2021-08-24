Two Area Drivers Injured in Crash on Route 66

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say two area drivers were transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Saturday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Police say the accident occurred on Saturday, August 21, around 2:41 p.m., on State Route 66, just north of Zacherl Lane, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 44-year-old Amy L. Snyder, of Corsica, was operating a 2017 Subaru Outback traveling north on State Route 66 when she slowed down and attempted to make a left turn into Zacherl’s Market without checking for oncoming traffic.

Police say Snyder’s vehicle was then struck on the back right bumper by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 48-year-old Bridget R. Hunsberger, of Knox, that was traveling south on State Route 66.

Both drivers and a passenger in Hunsberger’s vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Raymond S. Lasher, of Knox, were using seat belts.

Snyder and Hunsberger both suffered injuries of unknown severity and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Lasher suffered possible injuries but was not transported.

Rustler’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

