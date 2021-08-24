FOOTBALL PREVIEW: With Big Names to Replace, The Standard Remains the Standard for the Wildcats

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Head Coach Dave Eggleton takes over for the legendary Larry Wiser, but this isn’t uncharted territory as Eggleton has already coached this team once… well half of it.

Before joining Wiser on his staff, Eggleton served as the head coach at Clarion-Limestone and brought much success to the Lions on the field. Now, he makes his return to CL Field but with new colors and a new mascot to boot, but still the support of the same old town.

(Central Clarion Head Coach Dave Eggleton addresses his team after practice. Photo Courtesy of Ashby Diaz)

“Our staff hasn’t changed much, so our expectations still remain the same,” said Eggleton, “Our goal is to grow and get better every day. We really need to take pride in what we are doing this year and be happy with the outcome every time we leave the field.”

It’s no secret that year in and year out the Wildcats will field a high-powered offense that is guaranteed to put points on the scoreboard. This year is no different for Central Clarion the goal remains the same.

“When you have to fill the holes left by guys like Calvin German and Ethan Burford that’s never an easy task,” Eggleton said, “but we are going to take it one game at a time, and we will have guys step up and be the playmakers.”

“Everyone plays better when those stadium lights turn on,” Eggleton said with a smile. “We are really excited about our offensive line this year. That’s a group that can really make a difference for us.”

“You’re going to see guys like Mason Songer and Kolten Bradley get a lot of significance on the offensive line. Those guys really worked hard in the off-season to get better and it shows.”

Central Clarion is known for the speed and power of offense, and Eggleton feels that they have the personnel this year to be the same high-powered offense.

“You will see a heavy dose of Noah Naser this season,” Eggleton said, “One of the strongest and hard-working kids we have on the roster. When you think power football and pure strength, he’s the guy that’s going to get the job done.”

The Wildcats finished last season 5-2, falling to Karns City in the first round of the district playoffs by a final score of 34-9.

“Our goal is always to be in the talk of top contender of the district,” Eggleton said, “We have some really great guys this year, that I think can take us to that point.”

One of those guys that Eggleton is going to call on to carry some of the load is senior running back Breckin Rex.

Last season Rex finished the year with 57 carries for 376 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats. Looking to make a lasting impact on the program, Rex will be the go-to feature back in this Central Clarion offense.

“I just have to trust our offensive line and follow my blocks and run through the holes those guys make me,” Rex stated. “My success each game relies on the guys up front, if they can get the line of scrimmage moving, it will be an easy night for me.”

Another go-to guy this year for Eggleton will be a senior wide receiver, Christian Simko. A guy who found himself in single coverage last season, the towering 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver is poised for much success this season.

“I know that I’m going to be the guy who draws the most attention,” Simko said, “That just means that I have to work harder and can’t take any plays off if I want to be successful. If I keep my focus and do things right, I can really help this team.”

Central Clarion will look to establish the run first and use their run game to open the passing attack.

“When you replace guys like Cal at quarterback, obviously, we have to run the ball with a lot more efficiency,” said Eggleton. “We have to run the ball this year, we are committed to it. We will use the run to establish the pass with whoever it is at Quarterback.”

The biggest question for the Wildcats coming into the 2021 season is the quarterback position. Eggleton has three guys that he feels can be the starter, now it’s just figuring fine-tuning the details to get to that one guy.

“We have a great group of quarterbacks this year, all guys that are born leaders,” said Eggleton. “It’s a good problem to have because every day those guys make each other better, going out and competing to be that game one starter.

Those “guys,” consist of Junior Ryan Hummell, Sophomore Tommy Smith, and Freshman Jace Ferguson.

“We just have to get them reps at game speed before we really make a decision, those guys are all going to be big contributors this season no matter where they play on the field,” said Eggleton.

On defense, the Wildcats will look to feature a tough defensive line that will pride themselves in stopping the run.

“If we can stop the run and make teams throw the ball, we can control the game,” said defensive coordinator Dave Louder. “This defense has the ability to be really fun to watch this year. They are communicating and talking so much more and that’s really helped them take the next step.”

Central Clarion opens the season at home against the Punxsutawney Chucks, a team that they beat twice in the regular season last year. The Wildcats will look to establish their identity early and remind teams that they are the same old Bobcats, Lions, Wolves… Wildcats as years passed.

CENTRAL CLARION AT A GLANCE

COACH: Dave Eggleton

LAST YEAR: 5-2. Lost in the District 9 Playoffs to Karns City 34-9.

STRENGTHS: The offensive and defensive lines. While the Wildcats have big holes to fill in the skilled positions, the interior line features the names of Luca Cherico, Kolten Bradley, and Kaoz Baker, all guys that were key factors to the Central Clarion rushing attack last season…

WEAKNESSES: Maturity. With a key senior class graduating last season, Central Clarion will turn to underclassmen and upperclassmen who haven’t seen much varsity time to power the offense and defense.

OUTLOOK: Runningback Breckin Rex is poised to make a splash in this run first Wildcat offense as he returns as the featured back for Dave Eggleton… Christian Simko will look to pick up where he left off last season as a big body, possession receiver playing outside the numbers in a fast-paced Central Clarion offense. If the Wildcats can control the line of scrimmage and make the game simple for their QB, it should be no surprise that the Wildcats make a return to the postseason for another run at a District 9 Championship.

