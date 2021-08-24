Local Woman Carries On Legacy of Helping Those in Need

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – From auctions to dinners to rummage sales, for one local woman, organizing events to help people in need is part of a family legacy.

(Pictured: Michelle Reid with her father, Gary McCleary.)

Michelle Reid grew up in the Turkey City area. As the daughter of Gary and Darlene McCleary, she learned from a young age about the value of helping people in need.

Gary had worked at Knox Glass, but was injured on the job and ended up disabled for a number of years.

“He worked until he just couldn’t anymore, and then he took a few years off to recover,” Reid told exploreClarion.com.

Unfortunately, Gary learned first-hand that the process for getting help after being disabled is a lengthy one, and when he was able to begin working again, he decided to take on something different.

McCleary took over Mission Possible, a secondhand goods business started by a local pastor and his wife, and turned it into something bigger and better than ever before.

“I watched my dad build it up from old trailers. He took them and added on until he had three with everything from clothing and housewares to rugs and decorations. Anything people might need in their homes. Then, he got another trailer for furniture.”

According to Reid, one of the amazing things about Mission Possible was it offered help to people in need.

“If people had a fire, or someone had been injured, or they were in need because of a medical situation, anything that could put people in a tough situation through no fault of their own, he was there to help.”

McCleary kept Mission Possible going for 30 years, helping families all across the local area.

“I remember when I was probably 12, we gathered toys for children that probably wouldn’t otherwise have been able to have anything for Christmas. And, he didn’t just pick kids. He also picked elderly folks that couldn’t go out and made fruit baskets for them with donations from local businesses.”

Mission Possible survived over many years and only ended when McCleary became ill and finally passed away in 2019.

“My mother tried to keep it going, but it was just too much while she was taking care of him.”

Nevertheless, while Mission Possible may no longer be running, Reid has taken it upon herself to carry on the tradition of helping through other means.

“It really kind of started with my cousin who was diagnosed with a rare plasma blood disorder. She was a single mother of two children, but she could no longer work and had to be in a cancer center in Pittsburgh for a while.”

Reid said the family decided to organize a rummage sale to help raise money for medical expenses, and after that, a dinner and Chinese auction, as well.

“That just kind of got me started, and then I started helping organize events for other people in need. I’ve done craft shows, rummage sales, dinners, Chinese auctions, and other events over the last eight years.”

Along with benefit dinners, auctions, picnics, and other events, Reid was also involved with the Strattanville Firemans Auxiliary for a time and helped organize several of their events.

Most recently, Reid organized a rummage sale to benefit a disabled local veteran, raising $1,750.40 at the event.

The beneficiary, an Army veteran who asked not to have his name released, will be using the money to have a bedroom added to the first floor of his home because he can no longer safely ascend stairs, according to Reid.

“My parents always helped people in need, and I just kind of inherited that trait, I guess.

“My father was a gentle giant, and anyone who knew him loved him. He would help anyone, even people who others didn’t necessarily think deserved help. He was amazing, and I just hope I can be half the person he was.”

