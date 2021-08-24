Police: Woman Armed With Pistol, Threatens to End Knox Woman’s Life

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a woman accused of threatening a Knox woman during an incident where a firearm was discharged in President Township on Sunday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, at a location on State Route 62, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 43-year-old Linda M. Johnson, of Indiana, Pa., threatened to end the life of a known 61-year-old Knox woman.

Johnson was reportedly armed with a pistol when the threat was made and the pistol was discharged during the incident.

Court documents indicate Johnson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 6:10 a.m. on August 22 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

She is currently free on $7,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 1 in Venango County Central Court.

