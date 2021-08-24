 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Woman Armed With Pistol, Threatens to End Knox Woman’s Life

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redPRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a woman accused of threatening a Knox woman during an incident where a firearm was discharged in President Township on Sunday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, at a location on State Route 62, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 43-year-old Linda M. Johnson, of Indiana, Pa., threatened to end the life of a known 61-year-old Knox woman.

Johnson was reportedly armed with a pistol when the threat was made and the pistol was discharged during the incident.

Court documents indicate Johnson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 6:10 a.m. on August 22 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary
– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary
– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

She is currently free on $7,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 1 in Venango County Central Court.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.