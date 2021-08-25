A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

