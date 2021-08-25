After More Than 50 Years, Dick’s Dry Cleaning Will Close

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The last local dry cleaning business in Clarion County will soon be closing its doors.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Dick’s Dry Cleaning, which first opened in Shippenville in 1964, will be closing its doors within the next few weeks, according to owner Dick Salvo.

Salvo told exploreClarion.com that the main reason for the closure is a major equipment failure.

“Basically, my boiler, the heart of the business, blew out,” Salvo said.

Salvo initially tried to get the boiler repaired but was told that getting the necessary parts would take three to four months. Unfortunately, if he left it shut down, other parts would begin to rust.

“Even when we close for a week around a holiday, I would always go in and fire up the boiler during the week so it wouldn’t start to rust shut,” Salvo explained.

He also looked at the possibility of replacing the entire boiler but was told that it would take between six to ten months to receive a new boiler.

“There’s just no way for me to keep the business running. We can’t wait all those months.”

Salvo noted that like many other businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the dry cleaning industry hard, and the last year had already been a struggle.

“Things have been terrible. We cut our hours back and lost a couple of employees, including one we lost directly due to COVID. It’s just impossible for us to continue.”

When Dick’s Dry Cleaning first opened in a building along U.S. 322 across the street from the Shippenville Post Office in 1964, there were fifteen dry cleaning businesses in the Clarion and Venango County areas. In recent years, however, it has stood alone – the last local bastion of a dying trade.

With multiple drop locations – including Clarion, Lucinda, Tionesta, Seneca, Franklin, and Brookville – the closure will affect customers across the local region.

“I don’t even know where the next closest dry cleaner is located,” Salvo noted.

“This isn’t what I wanted to do, but I just have no choice.”

Salvo said the business will remain open for the next couple of weeks for customers to pick up garments and will then be open by appointment only for any items that remain.

While he has made his decision and has begun to work on selling his remaining equipment, Salvo said the entire situation has weighed heavily on him.

“It’s like a big cloud over me, like a bad dream I’m still trying to wake up from. This business started back in 1964, and now it looks like this is the end.”

RELATED:

Dick’s Dry Cleaning Still Going Strong After More Than 50 Years

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.